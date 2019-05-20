Five live crude bombs recovered in Bhubaneswar, defused

Bhubaneswar: Five live crude bombs were recovered from the backside of a government quarter in Unit-9 area in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

On being informed about the incident by the locals, police along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and found as many as five live crude bombs from a bag.

The bomb disposal squad later defused the bombs. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter.

Reportedly, the area has been cordoned off.

Further details awaited.