Five killed in Tanzania floods, food shortage imminent

Dodoma: Devastating floods have left five people killed in Tanzania and forced nearly 2,500 to flee their homes as torrential rain lashed the country for a week.

Paddy crops have been destroyed giving rise to fears that food shortages are imminent.

Officials said schools have been closed in Kyela, a district on the border of Lake Malawi. Most of the families have fled to shelters after losing everything in the rising waters.

Salome Magambo, the district’s administrative secretary, said the damage from these floods is enormous. The official said some people are staying with friends or in schools and churches.

Reports said food and medical services have been extended to those stranded. Torrential rain and subsequent flooding has caused extensive damage to farming.