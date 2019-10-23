Five kids taken ill after consuming egg meals at residential school in Rourkela

By pragativadinewsservice
Rourkela
Rourkela: As many as five children were taken ill after consuming rice and eggs at the hostel of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Lathikata in Sundargarh district today.

The students were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital after their condition worsened.

According to sources, the children were served rice and egg curry at the hostel in the afternoon. A few minutes after having the school prayer, the students complained of uneasiness and showed symptoms of food poisoning.

School authorities immediately rushed them to RGH for treatment.

On being asked, Dr P.K Patra of the hospital said, “Preliminary treatment has been administered to the ill-taken children and they are out of danger now. No symptoms of food poisoning have been found.”

