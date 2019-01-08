Five-judge bench to hear Ayodhya title suit on Jan 10

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Five-judge bench to hear Ayodhya
New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench will hear title suit on Ayodhya on January 10.

The apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been constituted to hear the title suit in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya case.

The other judges in the bench will be Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice N.V. Ramana Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice D.Y. Chandrchud, a notice issued by the Additional Registrar (Listing) on Tuesday said.

Reports said in the last week the CJI had mentioned that the disputed case will be posted before an appropriate bench for hearing.

