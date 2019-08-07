Five illegally mined sand-laden trucks seized in Ganjam

Ganjam: The district authorities have seized five trucks transporting illegally mined sand to Andhra Pradesh from Chikiti block of Ganjam district today.

The vehicles were seized during a drive against illegal sand mining in Chikiti area in the presence of Additional Tehsildar Shaktiprasad Shrichandan and Chikiti outpost police officer, Bijay Pradhan.

Acting on a tip-off, the local administration carried intercepted the sand-laden trucks en route to the neighbouring state from the locality.

The seized vehicles are found with the numbers of AP 39 X 7299, AP 07 TM 8449, TS 08 UE 6879, AP 16 TE 5793 and AP 24 TB 4919.