Five illegally mined sand-laden trucks seized in Ganjam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Five illegally mined sand-laden trucks
23

Ganjam: The district authorities have seized five trucks transporting illegally mined sand to Andhra Pradesh from Chikiti block of Ganjam district today.

The vehicles were seized during a drive against illegal sand mining in Chikiti area in the presence of Additional Tehsildar Shaktiprasad Shrichandan and Chikiti outpost police officer, Bijay Pradhan.

Related Posts

Hockey India contributes Rs 31 lakh towards CMRF

Another Milestone For Mission Shakti: SHGs Involved In Paddy…

One found dengue positive in Ganjam dist

Acting on a tip-off, the local administration carried intercepted the sand-laden trucks en route to the neighbouring state from the locality.

The seized vehicles are found with the numbers of AP 39 X 7299, AP 07 TM 8449, TS 08 UE 6879, AP 16 TE 5793 and AP 24 TB 4919.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.