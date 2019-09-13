Five IAS probationers take charge of Puri projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed five IAS probationers in Puri to take charge of the projects that will transform the Pilgrim Town into a city of heritage.

The probationers to take charge of the projects are – Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Kirtivashan V, Dr Shubhankar Mohapatra, J Sonal and Bhuvnesh Devdas Patil.

The IAS officers, who have taken the charge of their respective projects, belong to 2018 batch

Chief advisor R Balkrishanan and secretary to CM’s- Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian enlightened them on various projects to be taken in the pilgrim city.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in August announced a Rs 500 crore mega plan to develop Puri into a World Heritage City.

Significantly, the announcement came after the Puri administration carried out a massive demolition exercise around the boundary wall of Jagannath temple to free the premises from encroachment.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, which returned to power in the state for the fifth straight term in May, had announced a Rs 265 crore plan for infrastructure development in Puri earlier this month. The Chief Minister had announced various projects worth Rs 265 crore for Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.