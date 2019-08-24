Five Effective Home Remedies To Treat Hair Fall

Here are five natural ingredients that can help you to control hair fall –

Onion Juice: Cut a few slices of onion and extract the juice either by mashing or grating it. Apply it on your scalp and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Now rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Aloe vera – Extract about 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel from its leaf. Massage the gel into your scalp for about 5-7 minutes with your fingertips. Now leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it out with warm water.

Egg – Take a bowl and add one egg along with one tablespoon of olive and coconut oil to it. Now, apply the mixture to your hair and scalp from the roots to the tips. Leave it on for about 30 minutes then wash your hair with shampoo and cool water.

Amla – Mix 2 teaspoon amla powder and lime juice. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp, working it in from roots to the tips. Leave it on until it dries up. Wash it off with shampoo and cool water.

Fenugreek seeds – Soak some fenugreek seeds for the whole night. Blend the seeds to a thin paste next morning. Add some water and lemon juice to the mixture. Apply this paste to your hair and scalp. Let it dry for 30 minutes and rinse it out with cool water.