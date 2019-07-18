Five drug peddlers nabbed by Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: In a special drive launched against illegal trade of narcotics, the Commissionerate Police today nabbed five drug peddlers.

The arrested persons were identified as Parashant Kumar Rout, Samrit Pradhan, Santosh Kumar Patra, Chandrabhanu Rout, and Surya Kanta Parida.

Police have seized 22.10 gms of brown sugar, 1.4kgs of Ganja, cash of Rs 7,850, one Mi Note-6 mobile phone, one motor vehicle from the accused persons. Three cases have been registered by the Commissionerate Police against the five frug peddlers.

Such drives are underway to neutralise and detect clandestine transaction of contrabands, the police said in a press release.