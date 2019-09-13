Five additional centres for driving licence in Bhubaneswar, Khurda

Bhubaneswar: In view of the heavy crowd in Regional Transport Office (RTO) for driving licences, five additional centres will be set up in Khurda and Bhubaneswar.

While four centres will be opened in Bhubaneswar, one centre will come up in Khurda. Besides, such centres will be opened in other districts too, said transport secretary G Srinivas today.

“Apart from RTO-1 and RTO-2, four more centres will be set up in Bhubaneswar and Khurda. The centres will only issue learning licences,” Srinivas said.

The centres will come up at Sahid Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, BMC Office and Siripur. Similarly, one centre will come up at Khurda town, sources said.