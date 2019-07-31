Fisherman goes missing in Mangala river, search underway

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Fisherman goes missing
Representational image
9

Puri: A fisherman of Goudabada Sahi under Baliapanda police limit in Puri district has reportedly gone missing in Mangala river under Sadar police limits.

Sibu Mandal of Goudabada Sahi had gone to the river for fishing last night but did not return home. Although his family members launched a frantic search, they could not trace him.

Related Posts

Woman Maoist arrested in Kalahandi

NITIAayog praises train coach-shaped anganwadi centre in…

Jayashree Mishra murder case: Sambalpur police seeks…

Subsequently, Sibu’s wife lodged a complaint with Sadar police in this regard.

Based on the complaint, the police along with the fire personnel reached the spot and carried a search operation. Currently, the search operation to trace the missing man is underway, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.