Fisherman goes missing in Mangala river, search underway

Puri: A fisherman of Goudabada Sahi under Baliapanda police limit in Puri district has reportedly gone missing in Mangala river under Sadar police limits.

Sibu Mandal of Goudabada Sahi had gone to the river for fishing last night but did not return home. Although his family members launched a frantic search, they could not trace him.

Subsequently, Sibu’s wife lodged a complaint with Sadar police in this regard.

Based on the complaint, the police along with the fire personnel reached the spot and carried a search operation. Currently, the search operation to trace the missing man is underway, sources added.