Fisherman goes missing as boat capsizes near Madilibhanga river mouth in Kendrapada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
7

Kendrapada: A fisherman went missing while three others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized near Madilibhanga river mouth in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapada district.

The missing fisherman has been identified as Tapan Das.

According to sources, a group of four fishermen had gone for fishing in the sea today. However, the boat they were aboard capsized near the river mouth. While three were rescued, one went missing and a rescued operation was launched soon.

But, the rescue operation was affected due to bad weather conditions. Reportedly, the search operation to trace the missing fisherman is underway.

pragativadinewsservice
