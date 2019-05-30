Fisherman dies as boat capsizes due to wind in Malkangiri

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri: A 35-year-old fisherman drowned after his fishing boat capsized due to strong wind in a river in Malkangiri district.

The matter came to light today after some locals spotted the body of the deceased floating in the water. The deceased was identified as Angra Muduli of Bamering village under Chitrakonda police limits.

According to sources, Muduli had gone to catch fish in Lariguda river yesterday afternoon. While fishing, his boat was capsized due to strong wind and he drowned.

His body remained floating in the water for 12 hours. Today, some locals spotted the body and recovered it from water. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda police visited the spot and inquired into the matter.

