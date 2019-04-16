Firsts posters of Taapsee-Bhumi starrer Saand Ki Aankh out

Mumbai: Makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ have released the first posters of the film today.

In the first posters, Taapsee and Bhumi are seen as 60-year-old women dressed in a shirt, and ghagra with a chunder.

The slogans on the poster read, “Tann budha hota hai, mann budha nai hota.”

They challenged their age, fought their way and shot to fame in the shooting game. First Look Out Now. #SaandKiAankhThisDiwali

Saand Ki Aankh was initially supposed to be titled Womaniya but due to a controversy that erupted over the rights of the title held by Pritish Nandy, who reportedly demanded an ‘extortion’ sum of Rs one crore for the title from Anurag Kashyap and his team, the film had to be renamed.”

The biographical drama is based on Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village in Bagpat district.

Saand Ki Aankh is set to hit the silver screens during Diwali this year.

