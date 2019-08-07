First posters of SRK’s daughter Suhana starrer ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’ out

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will soon be seen in a short film titled ‘The Grey Part Of Blue‘.

The 19-Year-old star kid will be seen showcasing her acting skills with the short film that has been shot by her college mates during her college days.

Suhana recently completed her graduation from Ardingly College from London. A poster and title for the film have been shared online.

‘The Grey Part Of Blue‘ is directed by Suhana’s classmate Theo Gimeno. Gimeno shared the film’s poster on Instagram, which features Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie stars Robin Gonnella.

Talking about the first look, the starlet can be seen with a cute smile donned in black shirt paired with a jacket and blue jeans.

Earlier, pictures from the sets of the short film also appeared online. They showed Suhana shooting inside a car, which was surrounded by a green screen. Another picture, shared on one of her fan clubs, showed Suhana framed for a shot on the screen of a camera.

Suhana is expected to join the film industry soon.

As per reports, the youngster who is currently in India, by the end of the year will go to an educational institute based in New York for three-four years to train in acting.