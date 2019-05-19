First poster of Jungle Cry, inspired by KISS Rugby Team, unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: The first poster and teaser of ‘Jungle Cry’, an inspired true story of the Rugby Team of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) was launched at Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019.

Overcoming many challenges, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS had sent 12 tribal boys under 13 years old of KISS in KISS Rugby Team to participate in World Cup Rugby at London in 2007.

The KISS Rugby Team not only won the Champions Trophy, but attracted special attention from the Rugby fans across the globe. That inspired Producers, Directors, writers and actors of Bollywood and Hollywood to make film on KISS Rugby Team.

The main focus of the film is how KISS has promoted Rugby through its tribal boys and girls and made an identity in the world. In the movie the struggled life of eminent educationist and social activist Dr. Samanta has also been focused. Some Rugby players of KISS have acted in the film Jungle Cry.

The shooting of the film has been done in different parts of India and London, this is the first Bollywood movie whose 80% shooting has been done in Odisha. Rugby students of KISS stayed in England for one month for shooting of the Jungle Cry.

Eminent Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has played the main character of Rudrakesh Jena, the Rugby Coach of KISS. Eminent Bollwood actress Emily Shah is also seen in the movie. The poster and teaser of Jungle Cry was launched at Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019 and is scheduled to be released at House of Lords on May 20.

On the occasion of poster and teaser release ceremony, Dr. Samanta was invited as the Special Guest at Cannes Film Festival and House of Lords. However, he could not attend both the programmes due to prior commitments. However, his representative Dwiti Chandragupta Vikramaditya attended both the programmes.

The film is scheduled to release in September 2019. Before Box Office release, Jungle Cry will take part in different competitions across the globe. Dr. Samanta thanked the producers Shabbir Boxwala and Prashant Shah; director Sagar Ballary; writer Dipankar Giri; actors-actresses and other team members of the film.