First poster of Farhan Akhtar’s sports drama ‘Toofan’ out

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar on Monday shared the first look poster from his upcoming film, Toofan. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a boxing ring, practising a few air punches.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his Twitter.

Toofan will see Farhan playing a boxer. Reportedly, unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.

The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark their second collaboration after 2013’s hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film is slated to release on October 2 next year.

 

