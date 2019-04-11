First Phase Polls: 66 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 66 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm in the four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats, informed Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

According to available information, voting is still underway at some parts of these constituencies.

Earlier, 57 per cent polling was recorded till 3.30 pm. While 41 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm, 22 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in the first phase polls in Odisha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling started at 7 am in almost all the booths. However, there was a slight delay in a few polling booths due to technical issues in EVMs.

Till now, no untoward incidents have been reported in any constituency in the state.

