First phase admission to medical courses begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The first phase admission into medical courses for students qualified under National Eligibility cum Entrance Test began in Odisha today.

Admissions in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) courses in government and private medical colleges in Odisha will continue till July 10.

The OJEE authorities had recently released the final list of 3,654 candidates enabling them to take up counselling at 1150 medical seats in state government-run and private medical colleges across Odisha

On the first day, the counselling process for admissions in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has begun at the OJEE office in Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar.

It may be mentioned here that, on July 2, the authorities of OJEE had extended the medical counselling date, following which aspirants got one more day for admission.