First look Posters of Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Out

Mumbai: The makers of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Patni Aur Woh have released the first look posters today and fans got to see a different side of the actors.

Kartik Aaryan’s bouffant-style hair is combed down, the on-point fashion tees have been replaced by staid checks and brown trousers, and he is on a beat-up bike. He is the ‘adarshwadi’ pati in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 2019 retread of Sanjev Kumar-Ranjita-Vidya Sinha classic.

Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar (playing Vedika) looks subtle as she carries a physics book in her hand successfully portraying the “patni” here.

On the other hand, Ananya Pandey (playing Tapasya) is seen in the bold avatar as she comes in the scenario with all her hotness.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been extensively shot in Lucknow and this is Kartik’s first outing with both Bhumi and Ananya.

The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed Happy Bhag Jaayegi franchise. The film is set to hit the screens on December 6.