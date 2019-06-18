First look posters of Arjun Patiala released, characters introduced with funky taglines

Mumbai: Makers of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer comedy movie Arjun Patiala shared the first look posters of the main leads including Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma of the movie today.

With this, the makers also announced that the trailer of the comedy flick will be released on June 20.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… First look posters of #ArjunPatiala… #ArjunPatialaTrailer on 20 June 2019… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar… 26 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/pp1jVsWyMc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019



In the freshly released posters, while Diljit is seen donning the cop costume with a killer swag, the tag line introducing his character mentions “Muscular Nahi cute”.

Kriti, however, looks stunning as a reporter with a smirk on her face. The actress who plays Ritu in the movie is described as “Bijli se tezz” in the poster.

Meanwhile, Varun, who is known for his comic timing, is also seen as a cop with zero care about his job as he squeaks his way on a scooter with tons of groceries and other items.

Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Arjun Patiala’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon has been grabbing headlines for its fresh pairing of the two immensely talented stars.

A comedy film which is said to be set in Punjab, fans will once again get to see Diljit essay the role of a police officer after ‘Udta Punjab’. Kriti, on the other hand, plays a scoop-hungry crime reporter with a TV channel. The lead cast is joined by Varun Sharma, the ‘Fukrey’ fame actor. He will be playing Diljit’s sidekick in the movie.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar, the movie is slated to hit the theatre on July 26.