First look of Rajinikanth’s next movie ‘Darbar’ out

Chennai: Makers of Rajinikanth’s next project have released the first look and title of the movie on Tuesday morning.

The movie, that has been titled Darbar, also stars Nayanthara and is the Tamil Superstar’s first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss. The movie was earlier tentatively titled Thalaivar 167.

Murugadoss revealed the first look today.

The first look portrays the South superstar donning a police uniform along with belt, shoes and cap as well as crime scene tape, handcuffs and guns.

This will be Nayanthara’s fourth film with the 68-year-old superstar after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji. Besides, this is likely the first film after 25 years, where Rajinikanth will play a police officer.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for Rajini’s last film Petta, will be joining hands with the Thalaivar again.

Darbar is slated for a 2020 Pongal release.