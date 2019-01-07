First look of PM Narendra Modi biopic unveiled

By pragativadinewsservice
PM Narendra Modi biopic
Mumbai: The first look of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiled on Monday. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will portray the role of PM in the biopic.

Oberoi shared his first look in the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi on his Twitter. The film will be directed by Mary Kom fame director Omung Kumar.

The actor, who was seen sporting the trademark half-sleeved kurta in the poster, tweeted, “Jai Hind We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the poster of the film at an event in Mumbai on Monday. Sharing images from the launch event, Fadnavis said, “This film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense! Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually!”

pragativadinewsservice
