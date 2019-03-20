First Lokayukta Of Odisha Ajit Singh Assumes Office

First Lokayukta of Odisha
Former Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Ajit Singh. (File Pic)
23

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court Ajit Singh, who was appointed as the first Lokayukta of Odisha, assumed the office on Wednesday, officials informed.

The office of the Lokayukta, which will work as an anti-corruption watchdog, will start functioning from April 8.

Singh assumed charge of his duty after meeting Governor Ganeshi Lal in the latter’s office this afternoon. He will head the panel that comprises a total of five members.

On March 03, the former CJ of Guwahati HC was appointed as the first Lokayukta of Odisha. The Lokayukta search committee had recommended two names as the members of the Lokayukta, yesterday.

Notably, Odisha became the first State in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill in the State.

