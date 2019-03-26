First Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Makalu flagged off

New Delhi: The First Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Makalu (8485m) comprising five Officers, two JCOs and eleven OR was flagged off by Director General Military Training today.

In furtherance of the objective of summiting all challenging peaks above 8000M, Indian Army is launching its maiden expedition to Mt Makalu in Mar-May 2019.

Mt Makalu is considered amongst the most dangerous peaks and summiting the peak is considered extremely challenging due to inclement weather conditions and freezing temperatures. The peak will test the climbers for technical acumen, mental and physical courage and their determination to reach atop Mt Makalu, said a statement of Ministry of Defence.

The team has trained hard for last six months as part of the preparation to fulfill the daunting task assigned to them by successfully conducting an expedition to Mt Kamet and winter training including the summit of Mt Bhanoti in 2018.

The team will embark for the challenging mission from New Delhi and will set up six camps en route to summit point on Mt Makalu.