First ever Amazon Cloud event held in Odisha

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
12

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, Amazon Web Services (AWS) event was organised in Bhubaneswar by Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Private Limited at Hotel Hindustan International on Friday.

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Private Limited is the AWS selected partner. The event was attended by large enterprises in Odisha and discussions were held on the latest innovations in technologies.

Related Posts

Four held for brown sugar smuggling in Bhubaneswar

City School observes investiture ceremony

Odisha athlete Parbati Sethi arrives in Bhubaneswar

Various start-ups, media houses, software companies and leading government agencies will be benefitted from the services. Leading Odia daily Pragativadi has been mentioned as one of the clients of the Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 165 fully-featured services from data centres globally.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.