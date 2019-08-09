First ever Amazon Cloud event held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, Amazon Web Services (AWS) event was organised in Bhubaneswar by Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Private Limited at Hotel Hindustan International on Friday.

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Private Limited is the AWS selected partner. The event was attended by large enterprises in Odisha and discussions were held on the latest innovations in technologies.

Various start-ups, media houses, software companies and leading government agencies will be benefitted from the services. Leading Odia daily Pragativadi has been mentioned as one of the clients of the Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 165 fully-featured services from data centres globally.