First dengue death reported at SCBMCH in Cuttack

Cuttack: The first dengue death of this season was reported from SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday with a 60-year-old woman falling prey to the mosquito-borne disease.

The deceased has been identified Debaki Behera (60) of Kendrapara’s Aul region. She was undergoing treatment at the Central ICU of SCB Medical.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to SCB on July 29 after she was tested dengue positive. Her health condition deteriorated and she breathed her last this morning.

This is the first case of dengue death at the hospital this year, the SCB authorities said.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has assured that his department is well prepared to tackle the dengue cases reported across Odisha. He said that hospital authorities have been asked to treat dengue patients on a priority basis.