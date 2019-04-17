Firearms smuggler arrested in Bhubaneswar, three pistols seized

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Firearms smuggler arrested
Representational Image
9

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police claimed to have arrested a youth involved in firearms smuggling and seized three country-made pistols from him today.

Related Posts

Youth found dead in hotel room at Indradhanu market

Brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, one held

Bribery slur on Customs official at Bhubaneswar airport

Acting on a tip-off about a consignment of illegal country-made pistols, the police conducted a raid today and apprehended the accused. Three country-made pistols, magazines and live bullets were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.