Firearms smuggler arrested in Bhubaneswar, three pistols seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police claimed to have arrested a youth involved in firearms smuggling and seized three country-made pistols from him today.

Acting on a tip-off about a consignment of illegal country-made pistols, the police conducted a raid today and apprehended the accused. Three country-made pistols, magazines and live bullets were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police added.