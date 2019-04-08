Fire services DG Bijay Kumar Sharma appointed as new DGP In-charge of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today approved the appointment of Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence DG Bijay Kumar Sharma as the new DGP In-charge of Odisha.

DG Bijay Kumar Sharma’s appointment came after incumbent Director General of Police RP Sharma went on leave after his wife’s death on Sunday.

RP Sharma’s wife Tushar Sharma was suffering from pneumonia and breathed her last in a private hospital in New Delhi.

It is notable to mention here that 1986-batch IPS officer BK Sharma was the DG (Prisons) and Special DGP Crime Branch (CID) before taking charge as Director General of Fire Service, Commandant General Home Guards & Director, Civil Defence.

Prior to Director General of Fire Services and Commandant General (home guards) and Director of Civil Defence, Sharma was also promoted and posted as Special DGP Crime Branch (CID).

Besides stints as SPs of several districts, BK Sharma had also served as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack from May 2008 to May 2012.