Fire in Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express: Railway confirms death of two staff

Bhubaneswar: Two railways employees have lost their lives in the fire that engulfed the engine of 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express after it hit a Tower Car near Rayagada today.

The deceased were identified as Sagar, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical), Rayagada, and Gouri Naidu, Technician, Electrical, Rayagada.

According to the railway officials, the engine, front Guard cum Luggage Van and One General Second Class Coach of 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express got derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda after hitting a Tower Car engaged in working in that section.

The engine also caught fire after it hit with the tower car and later it was detached from the Samaleswari rake. The incident occurred at around 4. 30 pm today.

“The train was separated from the engine during the mishap. Train and passengers not affected by the fire. Fire brigade and ambulance have arrived at the site of the mishap,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR) Chief public relation officer (CPRO) Jyoti Prakash Mishra.

“Detached train from the engine will return back to Rayagada. Another engine attached to the rear of the Samaleswari train that will take it back to Rayagada,” Mishra said.

“There were 148 passengers in the train. They were being taken to Rayagada. Two buses were arranged for passengers of 18005 for transporting them to JDB & KRPU along with food arrangements,” Mishra added.

All senior officers from Visakhapatnam have already left for the accident site.

Station masters on duty at Keutuguda and Singapur road have been placed under suspension following the mishap.

Meanwhile, the railways ordered an enquiry by the commissioner of railway safety, Kolkata. Commissioner of railway safety is an independent statutory authority under the ministry of civil aviation.