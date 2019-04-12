Fire in Angul village, 50 families rendered homeless

Angul: As many as 50 families were rendered homeless after a massive fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in Angul district on Friday.

The mishap was reported from Ambasaramunda village in Athamallik block of the district.

According to sources, the fire started at the house of Chhabi Pradhan at around 12 pm due to an electric short circuit. The fire caught an LPG gas cylinder, triggering a massive explosion. The fire rapidly engulfed the other houses in no time.

A total of 120 rooms belonging to 50 families were reduced to ashes in the fire. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the village and brought the blaze under control after struggling for six hours.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The local sarpanch and revenue inspector visited the village and took stock of the situation.