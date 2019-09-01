Fire erupts at NIT in Rourkela, no casualty

Rourkela: A fire erupted at the inverter room of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela on Sunday evening. However, no casualty has been reported in the mishap.

According to reports, the mishap took place at around 6 PM. Some students, who were roaming inside the campus this evening, spotted thick smoke billowing out from the inverter room and informed the fire service department.

On intimation, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the blaze. Fire department personnel informed that a short-circuit triggered the inferno which gutted two Air Conditioners.

Notably, on 12 May 2005, the computer laboratory of NIT caught fire. Property worth lakhs were gutted in the massive blaze. Similarly, on December 18 of the same year, a fire devastated the Purchase and Works department of the institute.