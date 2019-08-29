Fire breaks out in Telangana Express in Haryana, no casualties

Fire breaks out in Telangana Express
Ballabgarh (Haryana): A major fire broke out in Telangana Express near Ballabgarh in Haryana on Thursday morning. The fire was doused immediately.

The incident occurred at around 7:43 am near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana. There was no loss of life or injury. More details in this regard are awaited, reports said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service immediately to put out the flame in Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express, railway sources said.

The CPRO of Northern Railway informed the media that there was a fire in the brake binding of the Express train. Up and down services on the route were affected due to the incident, the CPRO informed.

