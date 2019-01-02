Fire breaks out in shopping complex in city

Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out in a shopping complex in Chadrasekharpur area in the city, spreading panic in the locality on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor of the shopping complex. However, no causalities have been reported till the last report in.

According to sources, some employees noticed smoke billowing out of the third floor of the shopping complex and informed the firefighters. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.