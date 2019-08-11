Fire breaks out in Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express, no casualty

By pragativadinewsservice
Balasore: Panic gripped the passengers after Dhauli Express caught fire when the train was on the way to Howrah in West Bengal from Puri on Sunday.

According to sources, the train halted at Soro railway station in Balasore at around 4 pm today when passengers noticed smoke emanating from the generator coach.

Soon the government railway police (GRP) personnel and firefighters pressed into service to douse the flame. It was suspected that the fire broke out due to some technical glitches.

The coach in which the fire broke out was immediately detached from the train. No one was hurt in the fire, sources in the railway said. The train subsequently left for its destination.

