Fire breaks out at VIMSAR in Sambalpur, no casualty

Sambalpur: Panic gripped the people after a fire broke out at generator room, adjacent to the Cardiology department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur district.

However, no casualty has been reported.

According to sources, the fire erupted inside the generator room of the hospital this evening. Though the exact cause behind the fire is not known yet, it is suspected that a short circuit in an air conditioner might have triggered the fire.

Following this fire mishap, power supply was disrupted for 40 long minutes across the hospital.

On being informed, a firefighting team later reached the spot and doused the flames.

