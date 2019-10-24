Fire breaks out at Utkal University’s administrative block

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Utkal University
10

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke at the Administrative block of Utkal University at Vani Vihar here on Thursday evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the varsity Registrar Dayanidi Nayak, the fire erupted at around 6.05 pm in Syndicate hall on the top floor of the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Some equipment and furniture have been reportedly destroyed in the inferno, he said, adding that no documents were damaged in the mishap.

Related Posts

Supreme Court withdraws Odisha HC Bar’s power to…

Lady PEO’s Death in Jajpur: Illegal guesthouse of…

Seafood Export From Odisha Touches Rs 3000 Cr Mark

 

On being informed, three Fire brigades with as many as 15 service personnel have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, it was learned.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short-circuit might have triggered the fire.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Supreme Court withdraws Odisha HC Bar’s power to…

Lady PEO’s Death in Jajpur: Illegal guesthouse of…

Seafood Export From Odisha Touches Rs 3000 Cr Mark

1 of 6,212