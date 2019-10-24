Fire breaks out at Utkal University’s administrative block

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke at the Administrative block of Utkal University at Vani Vihar here on Thursday evening. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the varsity Registrar Dayanidi Nayak, the fire erupted at around 6.05 pm in Syndicate hall on the top floor of the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Some equipment and furniture have been reportedly destroyed in the inferno, he said, adding that no documents were damaged in the mishap.

On being informed, three Fire brigades with as many as 15 service personnel have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, it was learned.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short-circuit might have triggered the fire.