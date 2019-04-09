Fire breaks out at SCB, no casualty

Cuttack: One room was gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the records section in SCB Medical College and Hospital late last night.

However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the fire broke out last night while the matter came to light it when the hospital authorities opened the department this morning.

On being informed, fire department personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the fire, sources said.

On the other hand, many important documents were reportedly reduced to ashes in the flame.