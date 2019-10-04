Fire breaks out at Nayagarh district Collectorate

Nayagarh: A massive fire broke out at the office building of Nayagarh district Collector on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.

Several documents, computers, and files have reportedly reduced to ashes in the flame.

According to sources, staffers spotted thick smoke emanating from the building and immediately evacuated the office premises.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade personnel suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit, sources said.