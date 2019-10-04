Fire breaks out at Nayagarh district Collectorate

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
8

Nayagarh: A massive fire broke out at the office building of Nayagarh district Collector on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.

Several documents, computers, and files have reportedly reduced to ashes in the flame.

Related Posts

Scooter-truck collide head-on in Jharsuguda, man escapes…

Youth found hanging inside ashram in Rourkela

Liquor drive in Kalahandi, seven illegal sellers arrested

According to sources, staffers spotted thick smoke emanating from the building and immediately evacuated the office premises.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade personnel suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Scooter-truck collide head-on in Jharsuguda, man escapes…

Youth found hanging inside ashram in Rourkela

Liquor drive in Kalahandi, seven illegal sellers arrested

1 of 1,951