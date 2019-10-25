Fire breaks out at Nalco CPP in Angul

Angul: A fire broke out at the Captive Power Plant (CPP) of the National Aluminium Company (Nalco) in Angul district spreading panic here on Friday morning.

Preliminary reports said, there was no loss of life or injury caused by the mishap.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 8 am when the generator transformer of Nalco CPP caught fire and torched the transformer fitted at unit 8 of the plant.

The fire broke out in the old generator transformer of the plant’s Unit-8 due to internal short circuit.

While four Capacitor Banks were burnt to cinders, eight others were partially damaged in the raze.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Plant authorities also reached the spot in order to take stock of the situation, sources said.