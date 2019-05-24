Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar; 2 killed, 12 rescued

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar
Mumbai: Two persons were killed in a fire that broke out at in a building in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Thursday night.

According to sources, a fire ensued at Punjab Mahal building in Bori Mohalla at around 10.30 pm and later it engulfed nearby areas within a minute. On being informed about the matter, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

While two persons killed, the fire department officials rescued 12 other persons.

However, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. The officials suspect short circuit might have triggered the fire.

