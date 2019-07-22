Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai; 60 people rescued

Mumbai: Around 100 people got trapped after a major fire broke out at the MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra area of Mumbai today.

People trapped in the building are being evacuated. More than 60 people have been rescued from the terrace of the building so far. Rescue operations and fire fighting operations are still underway.

According to sources, the major fire broke out at around 3.10 pm at MTNL building on Bandra West’s S.V. Road. The fire is confined to the third and fourth floor in the nine-storey building.

There are no reports of casualties from the fire mishap till the last report came in.