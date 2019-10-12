Fire breaks out at Lok Seva Bhawan, no casualty

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a room in the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, destroying some official documents and furniture.

However, no loss of life has been reported.

Panic-stricken employees ran out from the building as smoke billowed out from the room of a caretaker of the building.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the inferno with 45-minutes. Reportedly, the sparks erupted at around 9 am today.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the flames, sources said.