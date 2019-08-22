Fire breaks out at Jagatsinghpur DHH, no casualty

Jagatsinghpur: Panic gripped the patients and attendants of Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after a fire broke out at the hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the fire erupted inside the Gynecology ward of the hospital. The incident occured at around 2 am when the water heater of the ward suddenly caught on flames after a suspected short circuit.

Reportedly, patients, who were undergoing treatment there, heard an explosive sound and went into panic. However, they were safely evacuated by the hospital staff.

On being informed, a firefighting team later reached the spot and doused the flames. Local police and other hospital authorities also arrived at the hospital in order to take stock of the situatio, sources said.