Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Rourkela

Rourkela: A major fire broke out at a garment warehouse in Rourkela main road area late last night. However, no loss of life was reported in the mishap.

Reportedly, property worth Rs 7 lakh was burnt to cinders.

According to reports, smoke was spotted billowing out of the building last night. The intensity of the fire increased rapidly due to the presence of garments inside the storehouse. Soon, the fire spread and engulfed the whole godown.

Locals spotted the smoke and informed the fire tender team after which fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Though the reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have led to the mishap, sources said.