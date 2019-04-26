Fire breaks out at fuel depot in Jatni, locals fumed

Jatni: Tension prevailed in Jatni area of Khurda district after a fire erupted at a fuel storage terminal of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) here today. However, no casualties were reported.

According to sources, locals and the staffers of the depot spotted smoke billowing out of the place and alerted the fire service department about the same.

On being intimated, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames but the transformer campus was gutted in the mishap by then.

Irked by the incident, locals staged road blockade alleging lack of precautionary provisions to tackle the fire mishaps. The exact cause behind the mishap was not known immediately, sources in the officials added.