Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS trauma centre

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the basement of the trauma centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday evening.

“A medium category fire broke out at 6.12 pm at the basement of AIIMS Trauma Centre Delhi. Fire is completely under control now,” informed Atul Garg, the chief fire officer.

There are no casualties, he added.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the trauma centre at 6.12 pm, following which six fire engines have been sent to the spot. Around 60 people have been evacuated from the upper floor.

On the other hand, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.