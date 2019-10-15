Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building
Mumbai: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a 22-storied commercial building in Andheri of Mumbai on Monday.

 As per reports, the fire was noticed at 12:50 pm and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The firemen rescued around 40-50 people stranded in the building. No injuries were reported, sources said.

It was a  ‘level 2’ (minor) fire and the blaze was confined in the electric duct between the sixth and 12th floor of the building and the situation was under control, added sources.

