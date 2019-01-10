Fire breaks out at bank in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: A major fire broke out at Bank of India’s Pailipada branch under Gangpur police limits in Ganjam district late last night.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted smoke billowing from the bank building this morning. Fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

Properties, including furniture, computers, cash counter and documents, were reduced to ashes.

Although the exact reason behind the outbreak of fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that electrical short circuit might have caused to the mishap.

Sources said the fire broke out at the bank at around 3 am.