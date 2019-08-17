Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operation underway

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Fire at AIIMS Delhi
Pic: ANI Twitter
0

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the first and second floors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday.

Related Posts

Krishna river floods affect 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh,…

Vice President embarks on three-nation tour to Lithuania,…

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 14 more Odisha districts

According to sources, the fire broke out near the emergency ward of the premier hospital due to a short circuit. Six fire brigades have reached the spot and launched a massive operation to douse the flame.

The rescue operations are underway and as many as 50 patients have been evacuated to safer places so far. Initial reports say there was no case of casualty so far.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Krishna river floods affect 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh,…

Vice President embarks on three-nation tour to Lithuania,…

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 14 more Odisha districts

1 of 6,284