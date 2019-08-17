Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operation underway

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the first and second floors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday.

According to sources, the fire broke out near the emergency ward of the premier hospital due to a short circuit. Six fire brigades have reached the spot and launched a massive operation to douse the flame.

The rescue operations are underway and as many as 50 patients have been evacuated to safer places so far. Initial reports say there was no case of casualty so far.