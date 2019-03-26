FIR lodged against BJP’s Puri LS candidate Sambit Patra

By pragativadinewsservice
FIR against Sambit Patra
Puri: A police complaint was lodged against BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra for allegedly disrespecting Lord Jagannath during an election rally.

Patra allegedly touched the idol of Lord Jagannath wearing slippers during a rally in the pilgrim city yesterday, triggering a strong reaction from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Today, the party supporters led by city president Sabyasachi Mohapatra lodged a complaint with Singhadwar police station in this regard and demanded stringent action against Patra.

In the FIR, it was alleged Patra used the idol of Lord Jagannath in a political rally and also uploaded the photographs on social media. It has hurt the religious sentiments of Odisha people, alleged the BJD.

Influencing voters in the name of religion is illegal and it is also a violation of model code of conduct, the BJD supporters added in the FIR.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Congress met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar alleging violation of model code of conduct by Patra and demanded action against him.

pragativadinewsservice
